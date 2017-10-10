× First Warning Forecast: More Rain On The Way

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We’ve had some pop up showers through the afternoon but more rain is on the way for this evening and overnight. As we heading into 5/6 pm that’s when we will see the most widespread rain. There will be a 60% chance of rain which could be heavy in some spots. There is also a slight chance of a thunderstorm popping up but nothing severe. Temperatures overnight will stay warm and muggy in the low to mid 70s.

Tomorrow morning we can expect more patchy fog with temperatures in the low 70s and a 40% chance of rain. Through the day rain chances will gradually climb once again to a 60% chance by the evening. Temperatures will be in the high 70s and low 80s by the afternoon with a cloudy sky.

By Thursday conditions start to improve. We will only get to the low to mid 70s with rain chances only at 40%.

The weekend is looking even better. Temperatures will stay in the high 70s barely breaking into the 80s with very minimal rain chances.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: SW/S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: S/NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the open Atlantic. TS Ophelia is centered about 790 miles WSW of the Azores and moving SE at 3 mph. This general motion is expected to continue during the next day or two.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and Ophelia is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday.

11:00 AM AST Tue Oct 10

Location: 31.5°N 38.3°W

Moving: SE at 5 mph

Min pressure: 1002 mb

Max sustained: 50 mph