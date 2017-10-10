Dare County Sheriffs investigate suspicious vehicle, make heroin arrest

DARE COUNTY, N.C. – What started as an investigation into a suspicious vehicle lead to the arrest of two people for possession of heroin.

On October 3, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office’s Impact Unit was called to the parking lot of the Brew Thru Convenience Store in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. During the investigation, an undisclosed amount of heroin and drug paraphernalia was found and seized.

Seized paraphernalia included several used syringes, including a loaded syringe that contained an additional amount of heroin.

Stephanie Lee Gregory, 34, of Kitty Hawk, and Paul Joseph Costabile, 31, of Kitty Hawk were both arrested and charged with Felony Possession of Heroin. Gregory had an additional charge of Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Gregory was released on an $8,000 secured bond while Costabile is still in custody on a $25,000 secured bond.