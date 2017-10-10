Accomack County health officials give update on Chincoteague cooking event illness investigation

ACCOMACK, Va. – Officials with the Accomack County Health Department and the Foodborne Disease Team from the Virginia Department of Health are still investigating a number of gastro-intestinal illnesses that are believed to be related to the Chincoteague Chili Chowder Cook Off on September 30.

After the initial investigation began last week, more than 250 people have responded to the survey that was sent out.

Health officials say they’ve started locating local residents that may have attended the event, but have found attendees from some states to the north have also reported illnesses.

If you attended the Chincoteague Chili Chowder Cook Off, the health district want to hear from you whether or not you became ill. Click here to complete the survey.

If you attended the event and are ill, you should contact your primary care giver. If you are extremely ill, you should seek assistance from an emergency room.

The Accomack County Health Department is still waiting to receive test results from the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond.

