Wildfires rage in swath of California’s wine country

Wildfires in California’s wine country raged overnight forcing evacuations from a hospital, homes and hotels as they spread across roads and torched several structures, local officials told CNN.

Multiple people were treated for injuries, CNN affiliate KPIX reported.

The blazes engulfed acreage in Sonoma and Napa counties as responders worked through the night to fight the fires.

In Sonoma County, Santa Rosa’s city manager declared the fires a local emergency.

The Kaiser Permanente hospital in Santa Rosa was under evacuation, the fire department said. News footage showed patients wheeled out on stretchers.

The city also ordered evacuations in several Santa Rosa neighborhoods.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said hotels were evacuated and shelters were set up. The county is working to set up shelters at fairgrounds to house animals.

In Napa County, evacuations were underway as firefighters battled a 200-acre wildfire, according to Cal Fire.

Another wildifre is burning in Calistoga, where evacuations are also underway.