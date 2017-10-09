U.S. Postal Service release new Christmas carol themed stamps

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. – New Christmas carol themed stamps were released by the United States Postal Service on Oct. 5.

The four new “Forever” stamps will feature and illustrate the famous Christmas carols “Jingle Bells,” “Deck the Halls,” “Silent Night” and “Jolly Old Saint Nicholas.”

“We’re excited to continue one of the Postal Service’s long standing traditions — celebrating the holidays with new stamps,” said U.S. Postal Service Brand Marketing Executive Director Christopher Karpenko.

Familiar lines from each song highlight the individual stamps. The shades of blue in the backgrounds of the stamps evoke the evening scenes from the four carols.

This booklet of 20 stamps includes five of each design. The late Howard E. Paine was the art director. Artist Steve McCracken of Winchester, created original art for the project.

“This year’s selections were inspired by some of America’s favorite Christmas carols, sung and adored by children and adults alike since the 18th century. Translated into dozens of languages, these timeless classics are so recognizable. When holiday items arrive in mailboxes with these stamps, we expect recipients will be humming the tune of the carol lyrics they see — either in their heads or out loud,” added Karpenko.

The Christmas Carol stamps are being issued as Forever stamps that are always equal in value to the current First-Class Mail one-ounce price. Meaning you can use them forever.

Customers have 60 days to obtain first-day-of-issue postmarks by mail.

Purchases of the new stamp can be made at United States Post Office locations, at the Postal Store usps.com/shop or by calling 800-782-6724.