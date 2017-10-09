Tropical Depression 17 forms over the eastern Atlantic, no threat to land

Tropical Depression 17 has formed over the eastern Atlantic; however, the storm should not be a threat to land.

Tropical Depression 17 is centered about 875 miles WSW of the Azores and moving N at 3 mph.

A turn to the east and ESE is expected to occur Monday night and Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today or tonight.

Location: 31.1°N 39.9°W

Moving: N at 3 mph

Min pressure: 1008 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph