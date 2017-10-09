SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket

VANDENBERG, Calif. – Space X is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4E Monday at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

The launch was rescheduled from October 4 to happen on October 9 at 8:37 a.m.

The rocket will deliver 10 satellites to low-Earth orbit for communications company Iridium. It’s the third set of 10 satellites in a series of 75 total satellites that SpaceX will launch for Iridium’s next generation global satellite constellation, Iridium NEXT.