Ryan Zimmerman’s go-ahead RBI doesn’t hold up as Nats now face elimination

CHICAGO, Ill. – Monday, the Nationals could not do much of anything, so now it’s do or die.
Washington musters just one hit a 2-1 loss to the Cubs in game three of the best-of-five National League Division Series. The Nationals face elimination Tuesday.
In Monday’s game three, Nats starting pitcher Max Scherzer took a no-hitter into the seventh inning. However, the team’s lone RBI – driven in by Virginia Beach native Ryan Zimmerman – did not hold up. The Cubs survived four errors to score a run in the seventh and a run on Anthony Rizzo’s bloop single in the eighth to win 2-1.
According to MLB.com, when a best-of-five series is tied at 1-1, the winner of game three has gone on to win the series 75 percent of the time (36 of 48 times). Game 4 will be Tuesday at Wrigley Field. First pitch is set for 5:38pm.