Richmond’s Riverfront Canal Cruises to host free “Eerie” Canal Tours in time for Halloween

RICHMOND, Va. – Are you ready to learn about Richmond’s creepy past?

Riverfront Canal Cruises will host a special night of free narrated canal boat tours on October 28 from 6-9 p.m.

The 30-minute tours will leave every half hour, with the last boat departing at 8:30 p.m. Boats will leave from the Canal Turning Basin at 14th and Dock Streets.

The Eerie Canal Tours will feature haunting tales of Richmond’s past as passengers travel down the historic Kanawha Canal through the city’s oldest and most historically haunted districts. Kids will receive a special candy treat for this family-friendly event.

Click here for more information.