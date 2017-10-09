Police investigating double shooting in Hertford

HERTFORD, N.C. – Police are investigating a double shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Officers were sent to the area of 225 Dobb Street in reference to two people being shot.

Both victims had life threatening injuries. One victim was taken to Albemarle Hospital. The other was taken to Chowan Hospital.

According to police, the shootings were not a random act and the residence was specifically targeted.

There is no suspect information, but a dark colored vehicle was seen leaving the area.

Anyone with information regarding these events are asked to call the Police Department at 426-5587 or 911.