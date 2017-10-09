× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Warm & muggy with showers & storms

Showers and storms to start the week… Get ready for a warm and muggy day with clouds, showers, and storms possible. Temperatures will start in the mid 70s this morning with highs in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few glimpses of sun possible. Rain chances will increase through the day with our best chances this afternoon. Our threat for severe storms will be low but heavy downpours are possible. It will be windy today with south winds at 10 to 20 mph.

It will be warm and muggy again tonight with lows in the low 70s. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Winds will begin to relax overnight.

We will see mostly cloudy skies again tomorrow with scattered showers and storms. Severe storms are not expected but heavy downpours will again be possible. Highs will slip into the low and mid 80s tomorrow. Scattered showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday with highs dipping into the 70s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%), Windy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (40%), Breezy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: SW/N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Nate has become post-tropical but continues to bring heavy rain and gusty winds from the Appalachians to the northeast. The leftovers of Nate will continue moving quickly NE.

Tropical Depression 17 forms over the eastern Atlantic, no threat to land. TD 17 is centered about 875 miles WSW of the Azores and moving N at 3 mph. A turn to the east and ESE is expected to occur tonight and Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today or tonight.

5:00 AM AST Mon Oct 9

Location: 31.1°N 39.9°W

Moving: N at 3 mph

Min pressure: 1008 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 9th

1959 F1 Tornado: Suffolk

