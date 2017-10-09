Man dies from injuries after hitting tree in Norfolk single vehicle crash

NORFOLK, Va. – A man died from his injuries after hitting a tree in the 1300 block of Gabriel Drive in Norfolk Monday evening.

Police responded to a single vehicle crash with injuries shortly after 5 p.m. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a 40-year-old man inside the car unresponsive. The man was immediately taken to Sentara Leigh Memorial Hospital for treatment but died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

After a preliminary investigation, officials found that the man was driving southbound on Gabriel Drive when he suffered an unknown medical emergency, which caused him to drive off the roadway and hit a tree. The man was the only person inside the car and no other injuries were reported.

The Norfolk Police Traffic Fatality Team is currently at the scene investigating the crash. This portion of Gabriel Drive is closed until further notice.

