× JANE THE VIRGIN season premiere, Friday 10/13 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Chapter Sixty-Five” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SURPRISE – When Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is reunited with her first love, Adam (guest star Tyler Posey), she is shocked but happy to see him, however Xo (Andrea Navedo) and Alba (Ivonne Coll) are less thrilled that he is back. After Rafael (Justin Baldoni) loses ownership of the hotel to his sister, he finds himself at Jane’s house, broke and homeless. Jane and Rafael learn that Petra (Yael Grobglas) has been found and they rush to her aide, but Anezka (Yael Grobglas) is nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Xo and Rogelio (Jaime Camil) wedded bliss is interrupted when they confront the realization that Darci (guest star Justina Machado) is having Rogelio’s baby and she wants full custody. Brad Silberling directed the episode written by Jennie Snyder Urman & Paul Sciarrotta (#401). Original airdate 10/13/2017.