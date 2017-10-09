Darlene Love to perform at The American Theatre for one night only

HAMPTON, Va. – The snow might not be coming down yet, but there’s still good reason to get excited for the holiday season.

Rock and Roll of Fame inductee Darlene Love will perform at Hampton’s American Theatre in the one-night-only event “A Darlene Love Christmas: Love for the Holidays” on December 9 at 8 p.m.

Described by Rolling Stone as “one of the greatest singers of all time,” Love’s music career began in the late 1950s as part of the girl group The Blossoms, who soon began working with producer Phil Spector. In just a short time, Love became a highly sought-after vocalist and sang backup for a number of rock and soul artists, lending her talents to more than 100 hit songs.

Love, best known for her 1963 holiday classic “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” was put back into the spotlight in the 2013 Oscar-winning documentary “Twenty Feet From Stardom.”

“I can’t think of another vocalist that embodies the American Dream as much as Darlene Love. Her decade-spanning career as a backup singer for greats like Tom Jones, Dionne Warwick, Elvis Presley and others was just the beginning,” said Hampton Arts Aritistic Director Richard M. Parison, Jr.

Tickets for this event are $50-60.

Click here for more information.