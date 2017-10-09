× Cars, electronics, jewelry to be auctioned at Norfolk Airport

Norfolk – The Norfolk International Airport will be auctioning off a variety of lost and found items as well as surplus and abandoned vehicles tomorrow morning.

According to the airport website, a 2003 Cadillac CTS and 2003 Ford Expedition are just two of the five vehicles that will be apart of the auction. The website says the cars were abandoned at the airport. As many as 100 lost and found items which have been described as electronics and jewelry will also be auctioned off.

The auction is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at 6100 Miller Store Rd in Norfolk.

A complete list of items available and steps to pre-register for the auction can be found here.