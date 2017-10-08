William & Mary falls on the road to Elon 25-17

ELON, N.C. (Tribe Athletics) – The William & Mary football team nearly rallied back from a 20-point second half deficit but fell at No. 18/23 Elon, 25-17, on Saturday afternoon.

Although W&M (2-3, 0-2) trailed 23-3 at halftime, it outscored the Phoenix (5-1, 3-0) 14-0 during the third quarter to draw within six points as the teams entered the final stanza.

However, the Tribe’s final scoring threat ended late in the fourth quarter when its offense stalled at Elon’s (5-1, 3-0) 13-yard line and was forced to attempt a field goal, which missed wide left with 4:26 remaining.

The Tribe’s next possession ended with a safety, while its final drive concluded near midfield when the clock expired on a sack.

The Tribe travel to Delaware next week to take on the Blue Hens.