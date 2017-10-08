Virginia Beach Public Library is looking for gallery entries

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Public Library is accepting applications from individuals and groups to exhibit at the Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library gallery.

Following a competitive juried process, winning applicants will display their art for one month between March 2018 and February 2019.

To be eligible, the artwork must be:

Two-dimensional wall art (painting, photography, collage, etc.), framed (or photos on metal) and ready for hanging

Original work by the applicant and suitable for display in a public library

Of sufficient number to fill the gallery space

Applicant portfolios must include:

Brief letter of application describing applicant’s artwork and art experience

Contact information, including email and phone number

Eight or more sample digital images (email attachments preferred). Include the framed size or, if unframed, image size of each artwork in inches (height by width).

Portfolios must be received by midnight on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2017.

For more information, email RKennedy@vbgov.com or call Central Library at (757) 385-0110.