Virginia Beach Public Library is looking for gallery entries

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Public Library is accepting applications from individuals and groups to exhibit at the Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library gallery.
Following a competitive juried process, winning applicants will display their art for one month between March 2018 and February 2019.
To be eligible, the artwork must be:
- Two-dimensional wall art (painting, photography, collage, etc.), framed (or photos on metal) and ready for hanging
- Original work by the applicant and suitable for display in a public library
- Of sufficient number to fill the gallery space
Applicant portfolios must include:
- Brief letter of application describing applicant’s artwork and art experience
- Contact information, including email and phone number
- Eight or more sample digital images (email attachments preferred). Include the framed size or, if unframed, image size of each artwork in inches (height by width).
- Portfolios must be received by midnight on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2017.
For more information, email RKennedy@vbgov.com or call Central Library at (757) 385-0110.