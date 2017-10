VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach man died Sunday when a car fell on him at an auto shop in the 3600 block of Bonney Road.

Officials say that a call came in to dispatch at 4:34 p.m. of a cardiac arrest victim.

Both police and medical units responded to find the man deceased.

The cause for the incident is unknown at this time.

