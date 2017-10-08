× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Warm and humid, scattered afternoon shower or storm possible

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking rain and summer-like temperatures.

Mostly cloudy and humid today. A few glimpses of sun is possible. Highs will warm to the lower 80s. We have a chance to see some spotty showers and storms, especially this afternoon. Doesn’t look like it will be a washout though and most areas will stay dry. A cold front will approach from the west as the remnant low pressure from Nate move northward.

As the remnants of Nate move northward, they will be absorbed by a cold front that is moving southward. The moisture will spread eastward and we’ll have the chance for showers and possible storms. The best chance for the heaviest rain will be west of 95. The cold front will then move into Virginia Monday night and stall across the area, keeping our weather unsettled. More showers and storms possible on Tuesday. We’ll continue with rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure will begin to build back in on Thursday with drier conditions in the evening going into the weekend. Temperatures will also trend closer to seasonal for this time of year.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Nate continues to weaken. It is 50 miles ESE of Meridian, Mississippi and is moving NNE near 23 mph. A turn toward the northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, Nate’s center will continue to move inland across the Deep South, Tennessee Valley, and central Appalachian Mountains through Monday.

7:00 AM CDT Sun Oct 8

Location: 32.0°N 88.0°W

Moving: NNE at 23 mph

Min pressure: 994 mb

Max sustained: 45 mph

