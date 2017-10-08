Senator Tim Kaine in Puerto Rice, surveys damage with other U.S. politicians

PUERTO RICO, San Juan – Days after Donald Trump visited hurricane devastated Puerto Rico, Senator Tim Kaine is on the island assisting and meeting with territory officials.

Kaine and fellow U.S. Senators are helping to asses the damage after Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

The Senators traveled as part of a bicameral and bipartisan CODEL through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), said aids of Senator Kane.

Kaine, Gillibrand, and Blumenthal are members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Johnson is Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and Gardner is a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and Chairman of the Subcommittee on Energy.

Hurricane Maria brought widespread power outages to the U.S. territory in September, and the U.S. has sent multiple government officials, military personnel and first responders since the weather catastrophe.