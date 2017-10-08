Ryan Zimmerman’s HR lifts Nationals past Cubs 6-3, ties NLDS up 1-1

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Trailing 3-1 heading into the bottom frame of the eighth inning, the Washington Nationals put their rally caps on, and went to work.

Bryce Harper ignited the momentum shift in Game 2 of the NLDS with a two-run shot to tie the game. Shortly after, Virginia Beach native Ryan Zimmerman gave the Nationals the lead with a three-run blast that just made it over the outfield wall, sending Nats Park into a frenzy.

The Nationals tied the NLDS up at 1-1 with a pivotal 6-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Washington tallied four hits in the eighth, matching their total over the previous 16 innings of play. Instead of heading to Chicago in an 0-2 hole, the series starts all over again. The Cubs host the Nats for Game 3 on Monday.