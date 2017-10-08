Outer Banks host Halloween Film Festival

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau is helping to sponsor the second annual Halloween International Film Festival.

The festival in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina will run from Oct. 26 to 28, featuring more than 40 independent films from around the world.

There will be many visiting filmmakers in attendance at the festival, and they will be participating in audience Q&A sessions following the screenings of their films. The festivals says that it will also hold nightly meet-and-greets with special guests and photo ops on the “Orange Carpet” in the theater lobby.

“Having the support of the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau is very important to us, because we envision this festival growing into a regional destination event,” said Halloween Film Festival founder and programming director Matt Artz.

Highlights of this year’s feature films include 3 Dead Trick or Treaters, an experimental anthology from Canada that features no dialogue, the gritty thriller Charismata from the U.K., the genre throwback Close Calls, and a new vision of the classic Edgar Allan Poe story in Steven Berkoff’s Tell Tale Heart.

Rounding out the feature film category is the sci-fi mindbender Future, the debut film from director Rob Cousineau, who will be in attendance at the festival for a Q&A, and the tale of a hungry cryptid in Sightings, from North Carolina-based filmmaker Dallas Morgan, who will also be in attendance for a Q&A following the screening.

“Part of our goal is to bring world class talents within the film industry to the area while giving a platform for our local filmmakers to gain some exposure on an international level. It’s a fan event for anyone who loves Halloween and spooky movies, but our film festival is also an industry event designed to create networking opportunities that will continue to build a successful film industry here on the Outer Banks and throughout our region,” says Artz.

All Festival film screenings will be shown at RC Theatres Movies 10 in Kill Devil Hills.

Tickets are on sale now for just $12 per day or $30 for a three-day pass to all festival screenings, available at the box office at R/C Theatres in Kill Devil Hills or online at HalloweenInternationalFilmFestival.com.

There also is a strong collection of 40 short films screening over the three-day festival, including the clown terror of Balloon, the gothic horror of Creatures of Whitechapel, the awesomely fun Oh, The Effing Horror, hilarious horror comedies Blood Sisters from Australia and The Barber’s Cut from the U.K., and the World Premiere of the stunning stop-motion animated The Funhouse Waltz from New Zealand.

The 2017 Halloween International Film Festival will be followed by the largest Halloween celebration in Dare County, the fourth Annual Outer Banks Halloween Parade of Costumes and pre-parade party on Sunday, Oct. 29 on the outside lawn at Kelly’s Restaurant and Tavern in Nags Head. The costume contest awards ceremony will follow the Parade. Admission to attend and registration to participate in the Halloween Parade is free.