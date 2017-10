× Lynnhaven Fishing Pier set to close at the end of the month

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Owner of Lynnhaven Fishing Pier Hoyt Duff, announced that the family owned and operated business will be closing at the end of October.

It’s been a local landmark for residents, families and tourists since 1956 and has been sold to Wesminster-Cantebury.

Duff made the announcement on Nextdoor on October 6.

