First Warning Forecast: Tracking several chances for rain

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a soggy and humid stretch.

We are tracking a slow-moving cold front along with the remnants of Nate. Lows will drop into the low and mid 70s. Could see some patchy fog overnight and to start the day Monday. We’ll start to see better chances for rain on Columbus Day. The cold front will approach the region and absorb the remnants of Nate Late Monday and Tuesday. The best chance to see showers and possible storms will be in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will warm to the low and mid 80s again. The cold front will drop through the region late Monday.

More showers and possible storms Tuesday as the frontal system continues to move southward. Clouds and shower chances will carry into Wednesday. Temperatures however, will start to trend cooler, with highs in the mid and upper 70s. A slight chance of showers Thursday, with drier conditions by Thursday night. High pressure will build in for the end of the week. Expect highs in the mid 70s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid. A slight chance for an isolated shower. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S around 10 mph.

Columbus Day: Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms (50%). Warm and humid. Breezy. Highs in the low and mid 80s. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

Monday night: A chance of showers and storms. Humid. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

A well-defined low pressure system is located over the subtropical Atlantic Ocean about 800 miles southwest of the Azores. Although the low is being affected by strong upper-level winds, shower and thunderstorm activity has become a little better organized, developing closer to the center of circulation since earlier this afternoon.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

Meteorologist April Loveland

