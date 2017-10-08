CBS reporter issues clarification after saying Kaepernick would stand for anthem

CBS Sports reporter Jason La Canfora clarified his previous report saying Colin Kaepernick told him he would stand during the national anthem if he was signed to a NFL team.

Colin Kaepernick told CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora in an off-camera interview that he’s still actively trying to play in the NFL.

La Canfora said Kaepernick, a free-agent quarterback, has been working out for over six hours a day and throwing hundreds of passes daily.

The NFL Today’s anchor, James Brown, asked La Canfora if Kaepernick would continue kneeling during the national anthem.

“He’s not planning on kneeling. He’s going to donate all his jersey sales and he’s planning on standing for the anthem, if given the opportunity,” La Canfora replied.

But La Canfora issued a series of tweets on Sunday saying he was relaying previous reporting and he did discuss any future demonstrations with Kaepernick.

“What he would do during the anthem, I do not know,” La Canfora tweeted.

Wanted to clarify one thing regarding @Kaepernick7. When I was asked about his whether or not he would sit or stand for anthem … — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 8, 2017

Standing for Anthem wasn't something that I spoke to Colin about sat. I relayed what had been reported about him standing in the future… — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 8, 2017

Reports about @Kaepernick7 standing for anthem had not been refuted. However, I cant say if they are true or not. Colin and I didn't discuss — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 8, 2017

Colin would have to address any future demonstrations. I didn't ask him if he would sit or stand. Our chat primarily about his will to play — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 8, 2017