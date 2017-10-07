Vendor arrested for selling cannabinoids at State Fair of Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOSWELL, Va. -- On the state fairgrounds you can find just about anything that cures a craving. But when deputies, troopers and members of a state police task force got an anonymous tip about illegal drugs being sold at the State Fair of Virginia, they quickly took action.

The tip steered undercover agents to the EZ Fashions tent on fair grounds property.

Court documents say an undercover agent identified Eslam Zahran and engaged in a conversation about vaping. When the agent asked for a stronger hit, deputies say Zahran nervously reached into a duffel bag and pulled out a cartridge with a yellowish liquid, which turned out to be a synthetic cannabinoid called AB-Fubinaca.

Zahran allegedly told the undercover officer it was $50; a purchase was made and an arrest was made shortly thereafter.

Health experts tell Burkett that AB-Fubinaca is 85 times more powerful than marijuana.

"It's horrifying," Chesterfield mom Kristal Brown told CBS 6. "You want to go to a place where you take your family to have a good time, the last thing you want is to be concerned that someone is going to sell drugs or anything to your child. That's not OK.”

Zahran has been charged with possession of a scheduled I narcotic.

The State Fair of Virginia sent CBS 6 a statement that read:

“The person worked for a vendor who sold T-shirts and other clothing items. The vendor was shut down and evicted from the site, and will not be returning.”