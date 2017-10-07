× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Feeling more like summer than fall

Another summer-like day on tap. Temperatures will warm to the low and mid 80s. We’ll continue to trend about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds. There is a slight chance for a stray shower (10%), but most folks will stay dry. Conditions will start to turn humid tonight. It will be mild and humid overnight with lows near 70.

Warm and humid, with more cloud cover on Sunday. Temperatures will once again warm to the low and mid 80s. We do have a little better chance to see some scattered showers during the day. Might even hear a rumble of thunder.

Better chances to see some much-needed rain to start the work week. We are tracking the remnants of Nate, along with a cold front. Conditions will improve and dry out for Thursday, with temperatures dropping into the 70s behind the cold front.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Nate is moving toward the north-northwest near 22 mph, and this general fast motion is expected to continue through tonight. A turn toward the north is forecast on Sunday morning, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast thereafter. On the forecast track, the center of Nate will move across the central and northern Gulf of Mexico today and will make landfall along the central U.S. Gulf coast tonight.

7:00 AM CDT Sat Oct 7

Location: 25.7°N 88.0°W

Moving: NNW at 22 mph

Min pressure: 986 mb

Max sustained: 85 mph

Meteorologist April Loveland

