Local military daughters get free prom dresses thanks to USO’s Operation: That’s My Dress

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Military daughters got the opportunity of a lifetime and were treated like royalty as they got to pick out their dream prom dresses. The USO's Operation: That's My Dress came to Hampton Roads to help more than 800 teenage military daughters.

"I thought it was amazing dresses of this quality were just being given to us," said Taylor Clark, a Great Bridge High School student. Her Dad serves in the Navy and like most daughters, she worries about him.

"He'll go to work and he can't tell me what he does so it's kind of nerve-wracking," said Clark.

Teens with parents in the military experience unique challenges related to military life, including frequent moves, deployments and adapting to new homes and communities. Operation: That's My Dress swoops in to give the young ladies an exclusive experience and the chance to create new memories. Miss USA state titleholders volunteer at each event.

The event kicks off with a fashion show. News 3's Kim Cung got to walk in the show since she's a former Miss Nebraska USA and volunteered at many past events.

Events helping the military and their families are especially important to reigning Miss USA Kára McCullough, who calls Virginia Beach home. Growing up McCullough's Mom was Chief Petty Officer in the Navy and is now retired, so she personally understands the sacrifices military families make.

"It shows that families the things they're going through, the fathers and mothers putting their lives on the line for our country, making sure their families also have a second chance at life and a better opportunity. It proves America is truly a great place and we're empowering our children to follow their dreams," said McCullough.

However, each military daughter doesn't just walk away with a brand new dress and a bag of goodies.

"It makes me feel really good that people pay attention to more than just the military, but are aware of families too. And it makes me feel special," said Clark. She went home with a stunning red gown with an intricately beaded bodice.

Showing sometimes, all you need is a beautiful dress to put a new spin on life.

The USO of Hampton Roads held the event in two sessions, each one serving more than 400 girls. The USO puts on dress events multiple times a year. For more information head to their website.