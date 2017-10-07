Live now: USS Washington commissioning at Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The USS Washington will officially be commissioned into the fleet on Saturday, October 7, becoming the 14th Virginia-class submarine to join the U.S. Navy.

SSN 787 will be the third U.S. Navy ship, and the first submarine, to be commissioned with a name honoring the state of Washington.

Daughter of former Secretary of the navy Ray Mabus, Elisabeth Mabus, is serving as the ship’s sponsor.

The Washington is designed to operate in both coastal and deep-ocean environments and is capable of projection of power ashore with Tomahawk cruise missiles.