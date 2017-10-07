Chemical spill at funeral home in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A chemical spill occurred at a funeral home Saturday, say Virginia Beach officials.

26 firefighters and seven EMS personnel responded to the spill at 2 p.m. on the 4700 block of Baxter Rd.

The spill occurred when a mixture containing potassium hydroxide spilled out during a cremation process at the funeral home.

Officials say that no firefighters were hurt, but there were two people that sustained minor injures from chemical exposure.

Both injured in the spill were transported to a local hospital.