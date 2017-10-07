757 Showdown: Deep Creek makes late plays to close out Lakeland 24-8, move to 6-0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - X'zavion Evans' touchdown run early in the fourth quarter was the first touchdown of the night for either team, but it was the one that helped Deep Creek (6-0) pull away.

On the ensuing possession, Hornets cornerback Alvonte Wood took an interception to the house to extend the lead to 17-0.

After a Lakeland (1-5) touchdown, the Hornets added one more touchdown in the final seconds to seal the victory, and snap a three-game losing streak to the Cavaliers.

It was a "big fight" in the words of Creek first-year head coach Andre Twine.

"When you know you've got a team like Lakeland that's beat us the past few years, they'll come in scrapping," said Twine. "Hey, we still played hard, we made some mistakes but overall, we got the win and that's what counts."

Deep Creek is off to their best start since 2006, when the Hornets started the season 6-0.

They'll link up with Oscar Smith next week.