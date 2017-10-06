Virginia DMV releases voter registration deadline

RICHMOND, Va. – Oct. 16 will mark the last day that the DMV will allow people to register to vote before the general election on Nov. 7.

The DMV says the simplest way to register to vote or to update your address information is to visit the Virginia Department

of Elections (ELECT) website at elections.virginia.gov.

To complete this online application process, eligible citizens must provide their Virginia DMV customer identifier number, displayed on DMV-issued identification cards or driver’s licenses.

Citizens who do not have a Virginia DMV customer identifier may still fill out the registration application online but will be required to print and return the completed application to the appropriate local voter registration office, says Virginia DMV.

Citizens are urged to check their voting status before the October 16, 2017 application deadline. If you need to find out if you are registered to vote or where your polling precinct is located, visit elections.virginia.gov or call 1-800-552-9745, or contact your local voter registrar.

Citizens are not registered to vote until a paper or online voter registration application is approved by your local registrar. Once an application is approved, a registration confirmation letter will be mailed to you from your local registrar’s office.

To be eligible to register to vote in Virginia, you must:

Be a resident of Virginia

Be a U.S. citizen

Be 18 years old (Any person who is 17 and will be 18 by November 7, 2017 may register.)

Not be registered and/or plan to vote in any other state

Not currently be declared mentally incompetent by a court of law

Have had your right to vote restored, if convicted of a felony

Virginia law requires all voters to provide an acceptable form of photo identification when voting in person at their polling place. For a list of acceptable forms of photo identification, visit elections.virginia.gov.