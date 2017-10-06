Virginia Beach Detectives searching for two suspects in robbery investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Detectives with the Virginia Beach Police Department are asking for the public's assistance in locating two suspects who robbed the Chimney Hill BP station located at 3711 Holland Road early Friday morning.

At approximately 4:25 a.m., detectives received the call that two black males approached a victim at the BP station. One of the suspects pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim's property. Once they were given the property, both suspects ran through a small cut towards the Chimney Hill Shopping Center. No injuries were reported.

Both suspects are described as standing between 5 feet 5 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing between 130-180 pounds. They both had a thin build and short hair. One suspect was wearing a dark "Members Only" windbreaker-type jacket over a light-colored shirt. The second suspect was wearing a light-colored shirt.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or text "VBTIP" and the information to CRIMES (274637).