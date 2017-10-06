Virginia Beach church to celebrate the Fatima Miracle

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Fifth Annual Traditional Eucharistic Procession will be held this Sunday along the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach at 3 p.m.

The event will have an estimated 1,500 Catholic community leaders and parishioners that will be celebrating the centennial of the Fatima Miracle.

The festivities will start at Star of the Sea Catholic Church on the corner of 14th St. and Pacific Ave.

The procession will move prayerfully up the Boardwalk from Star of the Sea Catholic Church to the 24th Street Stage for adoration and benediction, and a short meditation by the pastor of St. John the Apostle Parish, and then process prayerfully back to Star of the Sea Catholic Church.

Rosaries, litanies, hymns and other traditional Catholic prayers will be offered along the way.

Further information please call Mike Sottung at (757) 434-2798 or visit the website at http://www.eucharistia.us.