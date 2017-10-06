VALOR series premiere, Monday 10/9 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Pilot” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLSV) (HDTV)

SERIES PREMIERE — An elite unit of U.S. Army helicopter pilots called the Shadow Raiders is sent on a top secret mission to Somalia, a mission that goes terribly awry. Only two members of the team return safely: Warrant Officer Nora Madani (Christina Ochoa), one of the unit’s first female helicopter pilots, and her commanding officer, Captain Leland Gallo (Matt Barr), while the whereabouts of their comrade Jimmy Kam (W. Tre’ Davis) are unknown. Now back in the U.S., Nora and Gallo are the only ones who know the truth about what really went wrong in Somalia. Nora’s boyfriend, First Lieutenant Ian Porter (Charlie Barnett), suspects she’s not telling him the full story, and Jess Kam (Corbin Reid), Jimmy’s wife and Nora’s friend, is frustrated and furious at being kept in the dark. Meanwhile, Thea (Melissa Roxburgh), the enigmatic CIA officer charged with investigating the failed mission, has her own suspicions about what occurred. With Nora still recovering from a gunshot wound she suffered during the mission, the commander of the Shadow Raiders, Col. Robert Haskins (Nigel Thatch), grounds her from flying. But when it’s discovered that Jimmy is alive and being held captive by a group of ruthless terrorists, Nora is determined to join Gallo back in the cockpit to rescue their friend. As preparation and training intensify, Nora and Gallo grow closer, and soon find themselves torn between duty, honor and desire as they wonder who they can trust, and whether the secrets they’re hiding will help save Jimmy…or put them all in terrible danger. Kyle Jarrow wrote the episode, directed by Michael Robin (#101). Original airdate 10/9/2017.