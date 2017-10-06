USS Iwo Jima, USS New York to support gulf coast region ahead of Tropical Storm Nate

Mayport, Fla. – Amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima and amphibious transport dock ship USS New York will leave their homeports to support the gulf coast region ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

Nate is projected to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall.

The ships are capable of providing medical support, maritime civil affairs, maritime security, expeditionary logistic support, medium and heavy lift air support, and bring diverse skills including assessment and security.

USS Iwo Jima and USS New York went to the Florida Keys in early September to provide help following Hurricane Irma. Sailors and Marines worked along the Lower Keys, from Marathon to Key West, clearing debris from roadway, distributing food, water, tarps and blankets, and repairing generators and other critical infrastructure such as water-pumping stations. The ships returned to their homeport in Mayport, Florida on September 19.