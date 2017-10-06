The Locker Room Show | October 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Adam Winkler and Mitch Brown take you around Hampton Roads for News 3's Friday football frenzy.

Wink & Mitch air highlights of 12 games around our area with a spotlight on the six unbeaten teams in Hampton Roads. The show includes highlights from: Landstown vs. Salem (thrilling finish between the unbeaten Eagles and 4-and-1 Sun Devils), Bethel vs. Phoebus, Tabb vs. Poquoson, Norview vs. Norcom, Nansemond River vs. Oscar Smith (Tigers trying for 96 straight wins in the Southeastern district), Hickory vs. Indian River, Western Branch vs. Grassfield.

Plus, Cox vs. Kellam, Green Run vs. Ocean Lakes, Princess Anne vs. Kempsville and Broad Run vs. Booker T. Washington.

And, Mitch delivers the Hercules Fence 757 Showdown featuring Lakeland vs. Deep Creek.