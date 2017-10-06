TCC to host career fair for technology and business

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Tidewater Community College will be holding a career fair focused primarily around information technology and business.

The event will take place on Oct. 12, and is open to the public form 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Student Center Gymnasium in room K204.

Applicants should come dressed in interview attire and bring multiple copies of their resume.

RSVP is required by registering with TCC’s Career Services Network. Non-TCC students and alumni can register as a guest.

For additional information, call 757-822-7228.