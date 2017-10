Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Doug MacLeod is a multiple Blues Music Award winner, most recently the 2017 Blues Music Award for Acoustic Artist Of The Year and the Blues Blast Music Award for Male Artist Of The Year. He joins us on Coast Live to play a song from his newest CD, "Break The Chain," a song with a deep meaning and strong guitar.

Doug MacLeod in Concert

Sat., Oct. 7th - 7:30 pm

Zeiders American Dream Theater

Bank Street in Town Center in VA Bch

www.tidewateracoustic.org