Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and 80s to end the work week

TGIF! High pressure continues to dominate the region today, bringing unseasonably warm temperatures and dry conditions. Temperatures will warm to the lower 80s, under clear to partly cloudy skies. A little bit of patchy fog is possible this morning. Won’t be as widespread as Thursday morning.

Another dry day on tap for Saturday. We’ll start the day with a little bit of patchy fog, followed by partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s. Conditions will turn unseasonably mild and humid late Saturday into Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers on Sunday. Highs in the low 80s.

As we head into the beginning of the work week, we will be keeping an eye on the remnants of Nate. We could see a little moisture Monday and Tuesday, followed by a strong cold front that will move in Wednesday. Temperatures will trend cooler behind the front, with dry conditions.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Nate is moving toward the NNW near 14 mph, and this general track with a marked increase in forward speed is expected during the next day or

two. On the forecast track, the center of Nate will move across the northwestern Caribbean Sea today, and reach the eastern coast of the Yucatan peninsula early this evening. Nate will then move into the southern Gulf of Mexico tonight and approach the northern Gulf coast Saturday evening.

7:00 AM CDT Fri Oct 6

Location: 17.8°N 84.8°W

Moving: NNW at 14 mph

Min pressure: 996 mb

Max sustained: 45 mph

Meteorologist April Loveland

