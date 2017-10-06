Free career fair in Virginia Beach this November

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – If you are in search for a job in the Hampton Roads area, a career fair at the Virginia Beach Resort Hotel & Conference Center will be held on Nov. 7.

The event is being put on by the National Career Fairs, and is free to the public.

It will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the conference center located on 2800 Shore Dr. will hold multiple businesses looking to hire.

Those in attendance are encouraged to wear professional clothing and bring resumes.

Companies at the event may conduct onsite interviews.