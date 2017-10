NORFOLK/CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Are you looking for a furry friend of the feline persuasion?

The Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center and Chesapeake Animal Services are bringing back the Fall Feline Festival this year, where adoption fees for cats and kittens are only $35!

The Fall Feline Festival starts on Sunday, October 8 and lasts until October 22.

Click here for Chesapeake Animal Services’ hours and here for the Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center’s hours.