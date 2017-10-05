Woman dies from injuries after Chesapeake crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A woman died Wednesday from injuries she sustained in two-vehicle crash in Chesapeake Sunday.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., the Virginia State Police were called to a two-vehicle overturned crash in the eastbound lanes of I-64 at Northampton Boulevard. According to authorities, at 2008 Chevrolet HHR was traveling in the right lane when an unknown vehicle moved into the lane, causing the driver of the Chevrolet to swerve onto the right shoulder to avoid colliding with the unknown vehicle.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Mary O. Squires, 20, of Henrico, overcorrected and struck a 2004 Ford Explorer, which caused the Explorer to overturn and eject the passenger. The passenger, Chelsey E. Rossman, 30, of Chesapeake, suffered life threatening injuries after being thrown from the vehicle.

Rossman was transported to Norfolk General Hospital, where she died from her injuries Wednesday.

Due to Squires’ inability to identify the vehicle or the driver that caused the accident to occur, there are currently no charges pending.