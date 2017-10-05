Full Coverage: Las Vegas Massacre

Weekend tips and where to see foliage from COVA Magazine on Coast Live

Posted 3:57 pm, October 5, 2017, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The leaves are starting to change and that means it will soon be time to find the best places to see the fall foliage. Our friends from Coastal Virginia Magazine have some great ideas for spotting the best colors and some thoughts for what to do this weekend.