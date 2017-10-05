Virginia Beach Restaurant Week: Baladi’s Mediterranean Cafe

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Almost 100 restaurants in Virginia Beach are participating in Virginia Beach Restaurant Week.

Some restaurants are offering $12 special lunches and others are doing $25 and $35 dinner menus.

Baladi’s Mediterranean Cafe prides themselves on using simple, healthy ingredients to make delicious, authentic dishes.

For restaurant week they’re offering special $15 lunch and $25 dinner menus.

They’re open for lunch and dinner starting at 11am everyday and are closed on Sundays. They’re located at 626 Hilltop West Shopping Center.