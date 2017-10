NORFOLK, Va. – Virginia Elite, the newest private charter yacht in Hampton Roads, will be christened Thursday.

Starting in October, the 70-foot yacht is available for private events and celebrations likeĀ corporate outings, holiday parties, client entertaining, weddings, rehearsal dinners, engagement parties and more.

The yacht will offer fine dining with freshly prepared cuisine with customized menus.

For more information, visitĀ spiritcruises.com.