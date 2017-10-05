ODU baseball to host UVA at Norfolk’s Harbor Park April 24th

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Cavaliers return to Harbor Park April 24th to take on Old Dominion in the Monarchs’ annual Harbor Park game.

This will mark the third time in its five-year history, ODU will host UVA in the Harbor Park game. Last year, the Monarchs welcomed Virginia Tech to Norfolk for the first time – an 8-4 Hokies victory.

ODU All-Time Record in Harbor Park Game:

2016 — L, 8-4 vs. Virginia Tech

2016 — L, 8-4, vs. #20 Virginia

2015 — W, 3-1, vs. #23 Virginia

2014 — W, 8-1, vs. #1 Virginia

ODU visits Davenport Field in Charlottesville April 3rd.