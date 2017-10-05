Governor Terry McAuliffe discusses jobs and education in Hampton Roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - Governor Terry McAuliffe toured Bethel High school on Thursday. The school received a $50,000 grant this year to bring career development to students by introducing Hampton Academies that teaches students trade skills.

The governor also discusses how education reform will help bring jobs to the state.

McAuliffe tells News 3 there's 36,000 cyber security jobs in the state and hopes to fill these position before businesses go to other states.

He's currently securing major companies like Facebook and Amazon to Hampton Roads.