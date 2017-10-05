First Warning Weather: Warm Temps Sticking Around

We were much warmer today compared to what we saw yesterday with most of the area making it into the low to mid 80’s. We will continue to keep the mild temps through the evening staying in the mid to high 70’s and then reaching the 60’s overnight. We will stay mostly clear through the overnight then as we near the morning we will see patchy fog once again that could be heavy in spots. Rain chances stay very low for the evening and overnight.

We will wake up to temperatures in the low to mid 60’s. As we head into the afternoon the fog will burn off leaving us partly cloudy and reaching a high of 84. Rain chances stay low at 5% through the afternoon. We will stay mostly dry but can’t rule out a stray shower pushing in. Cloud cover will also be a little heavier with the wind coming from the south at 5-10 mph.

Friday night we will reach the mid to low 60’s with a mostly cloudy sky.

For the weekend we stay warm but rain chances continue to build. Saturday will reach a high of 84 with a 10% chance of rain. Sunday’s high will be 82 with a 30% chance of rain.

For Monday and Tuesday we will have a 40% chance of rain with gusty winds possible as Tropical Storm Nate moves closer.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s. Winds: S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds throughout the day. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Nate is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph. A turn toward the north-northwest at a faster forward speed is expected this afternoon or tonight, with that motion continuing through Friday night. On the forecast track, the center of Nate should move across northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras this afternoon and then over the northwestern Caribbean Sea tonight and Friday. The center is expected to approach the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula late Friday.

2:00 PM EDT Thu Oct 5

Moving NW at 9 mph

Min Pressure: 1001 mb

Max Sustained: 40 mph