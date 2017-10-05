First Warning Traffic – Thursday bridge openings and road work
BRIDGE OPENINGS:
Gilmerton Bridge 6:35 and 7:00 AM
VIRGINIA BEACH: Starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, utility work will affect traffic on Princess Anne Road near the intersection of Baxter Road. To safely complete this work, southbound Princess Anne Road will be reduced to one lane and the left turn lane onto Baxter Road will be closed. Advanced warning signs will be posted advising motorists of the utility work.
NORFOLK – A full closure of Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Almeda Avenue is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Sunday, October 8, and last approximately through Tuesday, November 21, for the Military CFI Project.
Detours for motorists traveling east and west on Robin Hood Road will direct traffic to use Military Highway, East Princess Anne Road and Almeda Avenue.
PORTSMOUTH – A full closure of Frederick Boulevard at the Turnpike Road intersection is scheduled to start Monday, October 9, and last until November 17.
Frederick Blvd. South detour:
- Airline Blvd north to High St.
- High St. east onto the MLK Expressway
- Turn right onto MLK Expressway to I-264 west
- I-264 west to Frederick Blvd (Exit 5)
Frederick Blvd. North detour:
- I-264 west to Portsmouth Blvd. (Exit 4)
- Turn right onto Portsmouth Blvd.
- Turn right onto Turnpike Blvd., then first left onto Kings Hwy.
- Turn right on to Airline Blvd. north.
Access to all area businesses will remain open, including the main entrance to the Kroger shopping center.
ELIZABETH RIVER TUNNELS WEEKLY MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE- Friday, September 29 to Friday, October 6
US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Continuous left lane closure in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Friday, October 6 at 8 p.m. through Monday, October 9 at 5 a.m.
I-264 West: Alternating lane closures westbound from the Downtown Tunnel to the MLK Freeway on Monday, October 2 through Wednesday, October 4 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
I-264 East: Alternating lane closures eastbound from Frederick Blvd. to the Downtown Tunnel on Monday, October 2 and Tuesday, October 3 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
NEWPORT NEWS — Contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close the following ramps and streets to perform construction activities on the first and second segments of the I-64 Widening Project:
- Full-ramp closures overnight on the I-64 west off-ramp and I-64 east on-and off-ramps to Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250A/B), from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- October 5:
- I-64 east on- and off-ramps at Fort Eustis Boulevard east (exit 250B)
- October 5:
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT October 1-7
- I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures across all lanes and full ramp closures in Newport News as follows:
- Alternating lane closures northbound from the MMMBT to 25th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times:
- October 4-5 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- October 6 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- October 7 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- The Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) on-ramps to I-664 south will be closed as follows. Detours will be in place:
- October 4-7 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Alternating lane closures on I-664 south between 35th Street/Jefferson Avenue (Exit 5) and the MMMBT. One lane will remain open at all times:
- October 4-5 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- October 6 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- October 7 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- Alternating lane closures northbound from the MMMBT to 25th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times:
- I-64, High Rise Bridge: Single-lane closures eastbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- October 1-5 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- October 6 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- October 7 from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
- I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:
- October 2-6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- October 1-5 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Alternating lane closures at the ramp from I-64 west to I-664 south October 1-7 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Alternating lane closures eastbound October 1-5 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. near the I-664 Interchange (Exit 264).
- I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures, dual-lane closures and full ramp closures as follows:
- From I-64 east, the Norview Avenue off-ramp (Exit 279) will be closed October 1-2 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Single-lane closures westbound between 4th View Street (Exit 273) and Granby Street/I-564 (Exit 276):
- October 1-5 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- October 6 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- October 7 from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- I-664 Northbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- October 1-7 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Southside: Single-lane closures and full ramp closures as follows. Detours will be in place for the ramp closures:
- The on/off-ramps between College Drive south (Exit 8-B) and I-664 south will be closed October 4-5 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- From I-664 south, the off-ramps to Route 164/Route 17 (Exits 9/A-B) will be closed October 5-7 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- From Route 17, the on-ramp to I-664 south will be closed October 5-7 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Single-lane closures southbound October 5 at Portsmouth Boulevard (Exits 11/A-B) from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Crews are planning up to three stoppages across all lanes lasting no more than 20 minutes throughout the night.